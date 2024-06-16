Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

