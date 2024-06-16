Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Insider Buys C$400,000.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$400,000.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 300,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

Shares of FVL opened at C$0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$180.90 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 9.99. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.