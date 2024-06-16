Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

QQQ opened at $479.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $479.26.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.