Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) General Counsel Sells $546,524.16 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Shares of ATEC stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Alphatec
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $56,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
