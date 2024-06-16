Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) General Counsel Sells $546,524.16 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $56,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Further Reading

