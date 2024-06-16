Myron W. Wentz Sells 13,496 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

USNA opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $856.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

