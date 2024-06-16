Quarry LP Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 410.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $337.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $343.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.