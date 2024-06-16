2,787 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,222,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Amgen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 662,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,732,000 after purchasing an additional 155,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 916.0% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $298.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

