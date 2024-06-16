Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

