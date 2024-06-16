5,039 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $195.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

