5,039 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $195.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

