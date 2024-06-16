7,732 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Purchased by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYY stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

