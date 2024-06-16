Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.0% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,242,000. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,890,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.45 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.