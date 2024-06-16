Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.1% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,396,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 75,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $112.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.