Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.26 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $249.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.