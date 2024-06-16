Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.8% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $372.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.34 and its 200 day moving average is $332.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $373.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

