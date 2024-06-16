Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,446,000 after buying an additional 241,347 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

EW opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

