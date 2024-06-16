1,974 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $595.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.04 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.57.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

