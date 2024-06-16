Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,728,000 after buying an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $434.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

