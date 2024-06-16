Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,384,000 after acquiring an additional 692,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,398,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,654,000 after acquiring an additional 592,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

PCOR stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,457 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $118,293.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,142,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,859 shares of company stock valued at $21,684,405. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

