Eventide Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $766.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $756.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

