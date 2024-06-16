Eventide Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $300,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Encompass Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $84.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

