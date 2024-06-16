209,794 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 209,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,558,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after acquiring an additional 677,098 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after acquiring an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,107. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $92.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

