80,841 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 80,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNFP stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.50. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

