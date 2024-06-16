Cable Car Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 122,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of ELBM opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electra Battery Materials ( NASDAQ:ELBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Electra Battery Materials Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

