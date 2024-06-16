Eventide Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 5.15% of Inozyme Pharma worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $4.74 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

