Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 407,268 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 490,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 407,268 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,523,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,719,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,674 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,789,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,772 shares of company stock worth $10,411,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCKT

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.