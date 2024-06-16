Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 740,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 273,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 895,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 207,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD opened at $5.83 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IRWD. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.