13,145 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

