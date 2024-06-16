3,258 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $243.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

