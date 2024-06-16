Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 926,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $110,972,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

