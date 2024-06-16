45,788 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Purchased by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 2,191.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Price Performance

SFL opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

