Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $502,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

