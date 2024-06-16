Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Invests $502,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
