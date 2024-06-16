Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 11,141 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,051,000 after buying an additional 104,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,290,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.84 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

