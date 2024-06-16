Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $216.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.64. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

