Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Holdings Decreased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,494 shares during the quarter. Business First Bancshares comprises 1.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

BFST opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

