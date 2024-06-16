Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 439 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.85 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

