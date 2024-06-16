Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $461,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,590,533,000 after acquiring an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $502,585,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,246,000 after buying an additional 94,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.58.

MMM opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

