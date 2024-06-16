Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $133.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

