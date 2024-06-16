Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $141.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

