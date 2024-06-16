Cable Car Capital LLC Invests $157,000 in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)

Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Singing Machine makes up about 0.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 3.67% of Singing Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Singing Machine by 36.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MICS opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Singing Machine ( NASDAQ:MICS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.06%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

