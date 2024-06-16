Cable Car Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,209 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Alphabet comprises 0.3% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 223,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $178.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

