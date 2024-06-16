Cable Car Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 615,878 NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 615,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. NextCure makes up approximately 0.8% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 2.21% of NextCure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.60. NextCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

