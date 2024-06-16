Cable Car Capital LLC Acquires New Position in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. TenX Keane Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENK. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in TenX Keane Acquisition by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 42,814 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in TenX Keane Acquisition by 195.7% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 545,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in TenX Keane Acquisition by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 415,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 274,933 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENK stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

TenX Keane Acquisition does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

