Cable Car Capital LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I accounts for about 2.4% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 577,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 398,369 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 358,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 325,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 43,017 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 113,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

