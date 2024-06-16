Cable Car Capital LLC Purchases New Position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB)

Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE:JOB opened at $0.29 on Friday. GEE Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

