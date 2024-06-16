Cable Car Capital LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Perception Capital Corp. III comprises 4.1% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 3.39% of Perception Capital Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFTA opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Perception Capital Corp. III has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

