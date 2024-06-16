Cable Car Capital LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 661,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Cornerstone Total Return Fund accounts for about 5.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CRF opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.