32,838 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE UNP opened at $222.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

