Cable Car Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,000. FTAC Emerald Acquisition accounts for approximately 10.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 3.37% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 293.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 303,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,264 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $6,799,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ EMLD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

