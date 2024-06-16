2,368 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Purchased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,709,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,794.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $111.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

