GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $7.86 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $319.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.99 and its 200 day moving average is $286.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $189.26 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

